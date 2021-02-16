Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.90.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VRRM. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.
NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.19 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 2,469,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,136,000 after acquiring an additional 334,404 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 848,458 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
Verra Mobility Company Profile
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.
