VerusCoin (VRSC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $28,149.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $31.65 million and approximately $28,149.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00061645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00267192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00084362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00085254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00397901 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00188387 BTC.

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,760,885 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

VerusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

