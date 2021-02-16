Viacoin Price Tops $0.70 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 8% against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $16.33 million and $704,046.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.68 or 0.00426737 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,378 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.