ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stake Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIAC. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.