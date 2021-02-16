Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.21. Viasat posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VSAT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of VSAT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 689,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,701. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,978.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,010 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Viasat by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after acquiring an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

