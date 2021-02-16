VIBE (VIBE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 39.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, VIBE has traded 77.8% lower against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $21,422.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00064560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.90 or 0.00865912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00048445 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,469.41 or 0.05044377 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016905 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

