Vicapsys Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:VICP) Stock Price Down 30.2%

Shares of Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VICP) traded down 30.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50.

Vicapsys Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VICP)

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of VICAPSYN, a proprietary product. VICAPSYN is applied to transplantation therapies and related stem-cell applications in the transplantation field. It also develops VYBRIN, a product based on CXCL12 for prevention of post-surgical adhesions in abdominal surgery, coating of implantable medical devices and other implants to eliminate fibrosis, and wound healing with a focus on diabetic ulcers.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicapsys Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.