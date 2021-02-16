Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.12

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.12 and last traded at $103.95, with a volume of 332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.96.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.03.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $161,724.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,558.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert Gendron sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $47,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,091 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vicor by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 35.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

