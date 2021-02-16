Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,489,364.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,933 shares of company stock worth $26,833,014 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $502.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $527.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $400.81 and its 200 day moving average is $340.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Raymond James raised shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.61.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

