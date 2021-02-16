Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 30,950 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after buying an additional 506,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 580,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,311,000 after buying an additional 447,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after buying an additional 366,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,106,000 after buying an additional 291,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $119.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,760.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,704.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,333,201 shares of company stock valued at $232,212,772 in the last ninety days. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

