Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 91,795 Shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,939 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,795 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Associated Banc worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,752.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 37,112 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 271,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 121,266 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,246,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 155,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

ASB stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASB. Zacks Investment Research raised Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,850 shares of company stock worth $227,054 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.