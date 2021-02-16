Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cognex worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cognex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CGNX stock opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.