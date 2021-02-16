Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $210,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.03.

IFF opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.55. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $92.14 and a one year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

