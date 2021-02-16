Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after acquiring an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 88,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $59.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

