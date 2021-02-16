Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 285.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the third quarter worth about $173,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

