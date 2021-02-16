Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 283,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.52% of The Macerich worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Macerich alerts:

MAC stock opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. Equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.