Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,625 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Cable One worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 2,068.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cable One by 20.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cable One by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 76.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,184,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,056.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,070.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,950.76. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,978.43, for a total transaction of $635,076.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,652,374.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,769. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,054. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.