Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,781 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Perrigo worth $10,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -749.54, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86.

In other news, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at $326,665.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

