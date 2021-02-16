Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,302 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,302 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $8,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 65,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480,797 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 521,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 267,192 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 497,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

