VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,095 shares during the last quarter.

CIZ opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $33.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31.

