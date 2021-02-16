Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) Trading Down 0.6%

Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VBND) fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $51.42. 9,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 25,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.87.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.