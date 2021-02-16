Vidya (VIDYA) Price Up 57.4% This Week

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Vidya token can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded up 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $827,682.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00258539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00069668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00402688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00183841 BTC.

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

