Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.24 and last traded at $55.52. 1,149,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,158,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.84.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIE. HC Wainwright cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.43.
About Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE)
Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.
