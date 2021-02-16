Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.24 and last traded at $55.52. 1,149,287 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,158,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.84.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIE. HC Wainwright cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Viela Bio by 10.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Viela Bio by 106.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Viela Bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

About Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE)

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

