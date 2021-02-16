Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.12. 13,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 199,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMD. Bloom Burton reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 19th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.