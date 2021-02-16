Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Update

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 665,300 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 14th total of 519,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GNHAF traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.00. 960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day moving average of $139.85. Vifor Pharma has a 12 month low of $106.18 and a 12 month high of $193.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNHAF shares. UBS Group cut shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vifor Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

