Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Up 11.2%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.03. 5,455,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,164,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.
The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -362.13 and a beta of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34.
In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $4,321,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $7,341,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 65.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,783,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
Read More: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.