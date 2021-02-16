Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Up 11.2%

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.03. 5,455,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 4,164,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -362.13 and a beta of 4.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,897,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter worth about $4,321,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $7,341,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 65.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $4,783,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

