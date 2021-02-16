VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 12-Month High at $433.00

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.66) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.62), with a volume of 354630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 431 ($5.63).

The firm has a market cap of £736.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 434.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 367.11.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.