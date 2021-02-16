Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.27

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 6736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $627.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period.
About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.
