Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.27

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 6736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $627.59 million, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Viomi Technology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period.

About Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

