Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 14th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

VNOM opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. Raymond James decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

