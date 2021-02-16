Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s share price traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.00 and last traded at $50.36. 15,187,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 24,596,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.44 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,434.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock worth $56,264,040 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $247,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $2,509,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

