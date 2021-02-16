Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,156,978.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

