Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Hits New 1-Year High at $261.75

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $261.75 and last traded at $261.75, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $257.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,733.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,524,000 after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,005,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 184,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,238 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

