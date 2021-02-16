Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 10,134,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 18,182,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Vislink Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets.

