Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Up 5.6%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. 1,749,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 857,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.10.
Vista Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.
