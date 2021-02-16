Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Up 5.6%

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) shares shot up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.13. 1,749,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 857,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Monday, October 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 27,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

