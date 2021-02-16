Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.28

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $37.31, with a volume of 17598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.23.

VSTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.