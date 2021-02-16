Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 14th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VMAC opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.17. Vistas Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $10,384,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 395,724 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 348,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 248,900 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

