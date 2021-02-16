Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.23

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.23 and last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 103748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

