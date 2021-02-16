Vivid Coin (VIVID) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Top Exchanges

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 160.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 168.7% against the dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $48,750.03 and $18.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00060964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.99 or 0.00262745 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00082205 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00073526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00083724 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00187253 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.27 or 0.00390589 BTC.

Vivid Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

Vivid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

