Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $7.63. Approximately 348,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 187,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
Several research analysts have commented on VVOS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
About Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.
