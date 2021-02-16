Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Trading Down 10.1%

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was down 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.14 and last traded at $47.55. Approximately 705,260 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 442,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCRA shares. Stephens started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.08 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $495,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $335,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,161 shares of company stock worth $4,316,321 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

