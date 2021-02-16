Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 165 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VOD. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

Get Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 134.30 ($1.75) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.94 ($2.05). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.23. The company has a market cap of £36.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.