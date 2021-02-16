Vodi X (VDX) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded up 53.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One Vodi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vodi X has traded up 58.3% against the dollar. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $800,674.64 and approximately $5,190.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.50 or 0.00897988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00049396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.03 or 0.05145914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00017209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00033272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X (VDX) is a coin. Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 coins and its circulating supply is 534,406,210 coins. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io . The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX . The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodi is a mobile platform boasting 5+ million users in over 200 countries and is tokenizing its ecosystem by launching Vodi X. Vodi X complements the already vibrant existing Vodi platform with the use of blockchain technology. It is a one-stop-shop for mobile financial services with a mission to give back to its users. Product offerings on the Vodi mobile app include money transfer, prepaid mobile recharge (top-ups) and eGift cards alongside with powerful communication tools. “

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vodi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

