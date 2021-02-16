Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.61

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 9686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.35.

VG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Get Vonage alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,731,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 70.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 44,140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 88.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Company Profile (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.