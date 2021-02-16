VouchForMe Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $152,542.76 and $95.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00064697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.71 or 0.00871559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048510 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,483.49 or 0.05060702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00024623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016883 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

IPL is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.