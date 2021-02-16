Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. Truist started coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Vroom alerts:

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50.

In other Vroom news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,505 shares of company stock worth $4,212,950.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,994 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 116.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,659 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 87.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,170,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after purchasing an additional 544,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $35,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.