VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Trading 5.8% Higher

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)’s stock price traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.65 and last traded at $36.98. 121,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 72,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $409.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of VSE by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

