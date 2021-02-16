Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,899 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 144,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.89. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.