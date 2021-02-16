Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VUZI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter worth $46,000. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vuzix stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. 9,119,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,519,250. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. Vuzix has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

