W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of W. R. Berkley worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.