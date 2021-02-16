W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Short Interest Update

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the January 14th total of 839,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on GWW. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.15.

NYSE GWW traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $369.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,641. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.61. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,791,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after buying an additional 83,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,867,000 after buying an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

